Chief Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provide an update on COVID-19 on April 11, 2020

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix have announced an additional nine cases of COVID19 in BC.

That brings the total number of cases to 25-hundred 50 and there is an additional death in the province, specifically the Fraser Health region.

It’s the 162nd death of the pandemic in our province.

There are no new cases on Vancouver Island, the total remains at 127.

There are 244 active cases in the province, 37 people are hospitalized, and seven are in intensive care.

A total of 2,144 people have recovered from COVID19, a recovery rate of 84 percent.

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Fraser Health – 1,267

Vancouver Coastal Health – 899

Interior Health – 194

Island Health – 127

Northern Health – 63