Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says there are nine new cases of COVID-19 in BC for a total of 2,558 cases in the province up to this date.

There are currently 241 active cases of the virus, with 33 people in hospital while the rest are recovering at home.

So far, 2,153 of the people who tested positive in BC have recovered.

In the Vancouver Island Health region the total remains at 127 cases.

There have been two new COVID-19 related deaths in the Fraser Health region, for a total of 164 deaths in British Columbia.

One of the largest outbreaks experienced in the province, involving the Mission Institution medium security federal prison, has now been declared over.

As for the possibility of an increase in cases as the provincial economy is reopened, Dr. Henry says, “as we carefully move forward into Phase 2, we are watching for new cases closely and assessing our progress week by week.”

“This slow and thoughtful approach is our new normal. It is grounded in what we know about COVID-19 today, and will continue to be adapted as we learn more in the weeks and months ahead.”