The Cowichan Valley Regional District has received the results of a test on a water sample from the Shawnigan Lake North Water System.

The CVRD says testing confirms that a metallic taste and odour in the water is the result of an algae bloom in Shawnigan Lake.

The regional district says it is non-toxic and residents may notice that change in taste smell for a little while longer

The CVRD says many lakes in BC have the same algae at this time of year, the result of nutrients washed down into lakes during early spring rains.

The high algae levels only last for a short period of time.