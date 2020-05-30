Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reports just four new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 2,562 cases in British Columbia.

There are 228 active cases and 2,170 people who tested positive for the virus have recovered.

There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths.

Dr. Henry says there are COVID-19 cases in each health region of the province.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 900 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,277 in the Fraser Health region, 127 in the Island Health region, 195 in the Interior Health region and 63 in the Northern Health region.

In their daily joint statement, Dr. Henry and Provincial Health Minister Adrian Dix commend the federal government for continuing the restrictions on cruise ships in Canadian waters until October.

“This is the right thing to do for our country and our province right now to prevent the introduction of COVID-19 into our coastal communities.”

As the second phase of reopening business and recreational activity continues, they say guidelines developed by WorkSafeBC balance opportunities to safely restart activities with the ability to protect everyone.

“WorkSafeBC is the first stop when looking for the latest information and guidance for your workplace.”