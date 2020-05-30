The renovation of the Cowichan Aquatic Centre will begin in early June.

Fifteen firms have been awarded contracts by North Cowichan to handle different parts of the construction work.

Heatherbrae Builders has been selected as the construction manger and will co-ordinate the work of the other contractors.

The aquatic centre will remain closed during the project, but it may be possible to reopen the pool and changing rooms in late summer.

An additional one-thousand square feet of space in the fitness area will be added, improvements to the pool will be made to host more competitions and events, fold-out bleachers will be added for spectators, and deck space will be increased.

The majority of the cost for the renovations will be covered by a nearly 2.4-Million dollar federal grant.

North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring says he’s thrilled to see the important project move forward, “to provide accessible, state of the art recreational opportunities to our community.”