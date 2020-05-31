With some students set to return to schools throughout the Cowichan Valley tomorrow, the RCMP is reminding drivers to slow down in school zones.

North Cowichan/Duncan, Shawnigan Lake, and Lake Cowichan RCMP officers will be patrolling school zones and enforcing the 30 kilometre an hour speed limit.

School zones are in effect between 8 am and 5 pm Monday to Friday and the fines for speeding through these areas are between $196 and $253 dollars.

Excessive speeding is anything that is 40 kilometres an hour or more above the speed limit and drivers clocked going 70 kilometres an hour or faster will be fined between $368 and $483 dollars.