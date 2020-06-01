Map of Cassino Road construction project. Supplied by Municipality of North Cowichan.

Starting today, Cassino Road will be closed between Renita Ridge Road and Stoneridge Road.

For the next six weeks, crews will be installing a sanitary sewer main extension that will service a new three-lot subdivision at 6011 Cassino Road.

Residents located north of the construction site have access to their driveways, however, those who live south of the site will need to use detours on Renita Ridge Road or Stoneridge Road.

Flaggers and detour signage will be in place.

Crews will be on-site from 7 am to 7 pm for the life of the project.