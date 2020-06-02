The Salt Spring Island RCMP are reporting that a 48-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman are dead.

Police were called to a serious incident at a residence on Fulford Ganges Road where they found the man dead and the woman suffering from injuries she would later die from.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) has taken over the police investigation.

No other people were injured in the incident, police aren’t looking for suspects, and no charges are expected to be laid.

There is no danger to the public and along with the VIIMCU, the BC Coroners Service is also investigating.