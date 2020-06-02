Four New COVID19 Cases, No New Deaths
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. Supplied by Government of BC Facebook page.
There are four new COVID19 cases in BC, bringing the total to 2,601.
There are no new deaths, the death toll in our province remains at 165.
With no new cases on Vancouver Island, the total remains at 127
A number of outbreaks have been declared over, including the one at Abbotsford Regional Hospital, as ten healthcare workers tested positive for COVID19 and two ended up in intensive care.
There are eight active outbreaks in the health care system, all in long-term care.
COVID19 Cases by Health Region:
Fraser Health – 1,311
Vancouver Coastal Health – 904
Interior Health – 195
Island Health – 127
Northern Health – 64