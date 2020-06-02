There are four new COVID19 cases in BC, bringing the total to 2,601.

There are no new deaths, the death toll in our province remains at 165.

With no new cases on Vancouver Island, the total remains at 127

A number of outbreaks have been declared over, including the one at Abbotsford Regional Hospital, as ten healthcare workers tested positive for COVID19 and two ended up in intensive care.

There are eight active outbreaks in the health care system, all in long-term care.

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Fraser Health – 1,311

Vancouver Coastal Health – 904

Interior Health – 195

Island Health – 127

Northern Health – 64