North Cowichan and the Cowichan Valley Regional District say lifeguards will not be available at three popular locations this summer.

Because of the risks associated with COVID-19, there will not be lifeguards for Fuller Lake Park in Chemainus, Arbutus Park in Youbou, and Crofton Outdoor Pool.

As Crofton Outdoor Pool cannot operate without a lifeguard, North Cowichan will be forced to keep it closed.

The Lifesaving Society, Worksafe BC, and BC Recreation and Parks Association are presently developing protocols for rescue, first aid, and personal protective equipment during the pandemic.

North Cowichan says even if the guidelines were ready, too much time is needed to hire and train pool staff.

As there will be no certified lifeguards available, North Cowichan and the Cowichan Valley Regional District are reminding people to supervise their children and watch out for other swimmers.

The use of personal floatation devices is recommended.

People using beaches should exercise physical distancing when near people who are not members of their household and remember to wash hands frequently if touching shared equipment or coming into contact with others.