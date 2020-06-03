A new poll finds that young Canadians believe they are feeling the greatest immediate effects of COVID-19 compared with other age groups.

However, young people are the most hopeful about the future.

An Abacus Research poll for World Vision asked questions about a variety of issues, such as mental health, personal relationships, job security, and what people expect from the future.

Fifty-one percent of young Canadians worry that their job could disappear.

Thirty-one percent also feel their emotional and mental health has been affected more than others.

That result is the highest of any age group.

Sixty-six percent of young people worry about the pandemic’s effect on social cohesion.

However, 32-percent of young Canadians are more hopeful about the future than others, the highest of any age group.