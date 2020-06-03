Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix have announced another 22 cases of COVID19 and one additional death.

The total number of cases is now at 2,623 and the death toll has increased to 166.

There are 214 active cases, 32 people are in hospital, seven are in intensive care.

In terms of the active outbreaks, there are six in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

A total of 2,243 people have recovered from COVID19, that’s a recovery rate of 85.5 percent.

There are no new cases on Vancouver Island, the total remains at 127.

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Fraser Health – 1,332

Vancouver Coastal Health – 905

Interior Health – 195

Island Health – 127

Northern Health – 64