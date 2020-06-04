Photograph of officer in school zone courtesy of RCMP

The first day of school this week was also a learning experience for more than than a few drivers.

The North Cowichan–Duncan RCMP conducted speed enforcement on June 1st at several schools throughout the Cowichan Valley and wrote 39 warning tickets for drivers speeding in school zones.

The RCMP also issued two other violation tickets, caught a person who was prohibited from driving, and one driver without insurance on his vehicle.

Fines for speeding in a school range from one-hundred-and-96 dollars to two-hundred-and-53 dollars.

If a driver is caught going 40-kilometres or more per hour more than the speed limit the fine is from three-hundred-and-68 dollars to four-hundred-and-83 dollars.