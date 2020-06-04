Three people in Duncan who violated their court-ordered curfews may find themselves facing more severe restrictions on their freedom of movement.

During the last week of May, RCMP put extra emphasis on curfew checks for people awaiting trial or serving sentences in the community.

Police say most were obeying their court-ordered restrictions, but three files were sent to the BC Prosecution Service for further consideration.

The courts impose curfews for a variety of reasons, and conditions placed on prolific offenders can be a deterrent to property crimes and other offenses.

Corporal Trevor March of the North Cowichan Duncan RCMP Street Crime Unit says keeping in touch with people on curfews is an important part of crime reduction.

“It is even more relevant given the added challenges currently faced by the court system with the Covid-19 public health emergency. North Cowichan Duncan officers will continue to keep these checks as a priority.”