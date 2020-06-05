Indigenous leaders in BC are calling for a full and timely investigation into the death of Chantel Moore.

The 26-year-old Nuu-chah-nulth woman from Tofino died in a police shooting in Edmundston, New Brunswick, in the early morning hours of Thursday.

The Nuu-cha-nulth Tribal Council released a statement regarding Moore’s death: “We want to speak out against the senseless shooting by police of a young indigenous woman on the one-year anniversary of the issuance of MMIW report and highlight that killings are still happening. These police shootings of indigenous peoples have to stop.”

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council wants an independent investigation into Moore’s death.

“The family and community of Chantal needs answers as to why she was shot on a health check by the police.”

The BC First Nations Justice Council, BC Assembly of First Nations, the Union of BC Indian Chief, and the First Nations Summit have released a statement saying they are outraged by this tragic and senseless death.

In its news release, the Edmundston Police Force says it was asked to check on the well-being of a woman.

Police say an officer entered a unit in an apartment building and was confronted by a woman holding a knife. Police say the officer was forced to fire in self-defence.

Despite efforts to resuscitate her, Moore died at the scene.

Edmundston Police requested an independent investigation.