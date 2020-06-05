The RCMP in Nanaimo has released the photograph of a woman suspected of stealing a packed left by a courier at the front door of a home.

The police say the theft was on Wednesday, May 13.

A woman walked up to the front door of a home on Nanaimo’s Highland Boulevard and carried way a parcel that had been delivered just minutes before.

A four-hundred dollar Samsung Galaxy smartwatch was stolen.

The woman seen in the home’s security system video is Caucasian, 30 to 40 years old, heavyset, with brown hair.

If you have information that can help the Nanaimo RCMP identify this person please contact their non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.