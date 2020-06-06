Duncan says that the city’s spray park will be reopening in sometime in the coming days.

Playgrounds, sports fields and outdoor exercise equipment have now reopened in Duncan, as well as in School District 79, North Cowichan and the Cowichan Valley Regional District.

The city of Duncan says, “While physical distancing is still strongly recommended, there is no expectation or requirement that young children will be able to maintain proper physical distancing when using the playground or spray park”

There are signs been posted to warn the public that the equipment is not sanitized, and frequent hand washing is required.

The city says the sports field at MacAdam Park is now open for use by small groups, but the Rotary Park sports field will remain closed until June 15th.

It’s continued closure is the result of “overseeding and topdressing.”

To protect everyone’s safety, if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the virus, you are asked to stay home.