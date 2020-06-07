City of Duncan logo. Supplied by City of Duncan - Local Government Facebook page.

As the COVID-19 restrictions on recreation are gradually relaxed, Duncan’s spray park is expected to reopen in the coming days.

Duncan has reopened playgrounds, sports fields, and outdoor exercise equipment in conjunction with School District 79, North Cowichan, and the Cowichan Valley Regional District.

Signs have been posted to warn the public that the equipment is not sanitized, and frequent hand washing is required.

To protect everyone’s safety, if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the virus, stay home.

The city says the sports field at MacAdam Park is now open for use by small groups, but the Rotary Park sports field will remain closed until June 15.