As property tax notices start trickling into mailboxes throughout the Municipality of North Cowichan, residents are advised that they can make payments online.

Due to the COVID19 pandemic, council pushed the property tax deadline back from July 2 to September 30, but Mayor Al Siebring said residents who want to pay their property taxes and get it over can pay online.

“People have gone on MyMuni website to log in and created an account with us, you can see your tax notice there, you don’t have to wait for it in the mail,” said Siebring.

Siebring said that if 30 percent of North Cowichan residents pay by the original July 2 deadline, the municipality won’t have to implement the Anticipation of Revenue Borrowing Bylaw.

That $10-million dollar loan is there to ensure the operating capital reserves are sufficient to get through the extended payment period.

Siebring is hopeful it won’t come to that.

“I’m really optimistic that we can avoid having to borrow if only 30 percent of our people try to live by the old deadline, that would get us through to the new deadline at the end of September,” said Siebring.

If you want to pay your property taxes online, sign up at the MyMuni website to see your tax notice.