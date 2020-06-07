Cowichan Search and Rescue were called out on Sunday to assist in the search for a missing Saanich woman near the Malahat Summit and the highway lookout.

The Saanich Police Department says 33 year-old Jaime Traynor was was last seen by her family at around 10 o’clock Saturday night.

At about 2:30 am Sunday morning, Traynor’s red Saturn sedan was found by the Shawnigan Lake RCMP on the Malahat.

A search of the surrounding area and a check of her residence did not locate her.

Traynor is described as a Caucasian female, 5’4” tall, 215 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a green over white top and black tights.

Saanich Police says she has mental health concerns that have elevated this to a high-risk missing person.

Cowichan SAR has posted a notice on social media asking people to call police if you may have seen her on or near the Malahat in the early hours of this morning.

Saanich Police says her family is very concerned and hope that someone has seen their daughter or has information that can help the police locate her.

If you see Jaime Traynor, have any information about where she might be, or saw her vehicle recently, please call the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321.