The federal government is now accepting applications from local community groups for funding to help provide food for vulnerable people.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada has opened its second call for applications to the Local Food Infrastructure Fund.

The money to help the organizations improve access to safe and nutritious food for people at risk.

The money supports urban gardens, community kitchens, food banks, and greenhouses.

Applications will be accepted on a continuous basis until the funding has been allocated.

The government says funding applications for projects of up to $250,000 will be accepted.

Details on how to apply for the funding are available at Agriculture and Agri-Foods Canada.