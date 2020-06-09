The Nanaimo RCMP is profiling those with outstanding warrants over the next several months.

RCMP is looking for 62-year-old Percy Khambata, who is wanted for Assault with a Weapon and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon to the Public Peace.

Khambata is described as standing 5’4, two hundred pounds, with grey hair and a beard.

On June 27 of last year, he allegedly yelled and screamed at some of the vendors at the downtown Commercial Street Market, leading to a physical confrontation with a man who held Khambata down until police arrived.

He was seen with a six-inch serrated knife, which was seized by police.

The man didn’t show up for his court hearing on February 3 of this year and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Investigators are still looking for Khambata, but believe he may have moved out of province.

If you have any information, call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.