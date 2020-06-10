Health Canada is recalling another five brands of hand sanitizer that contain industrial-grade ethanol. This is in addition to the six recalled last week.

The public health agency says repeated use of these products can cause skin irritation and cracking and may contain other unapproved chemicals.

Industrial-grade ethanol is not approved for use in hand sanitizer.

If you have these products you should call your municipality and find out how best to dispose of them.

