West Shore RCMP has seized a replica .45-calibre handgun, a sawed-off shotgun, and boxes of ammunition from a residence in the Highlands.

On June 4, police executed a search warrant at a residence on Millstream Road after reports that firearms were being stored improperly and the man living in the home didn’t have a valid firearms license.

RCMP officers and the West Shore RCMP Drugs and Organized Crimes Unit worked together to recover these firearms.

West Shore RCMP General Duty Investigator, Constable Kris Valentine said, “Safety was the main concern in this investigation, as investigators found the firearm was not stored properly and there was information that children were coming and going from this residence. Police are still investigating this crime and firearms charges are expected.”