There are 12 new cases of COVID19 in our province for a total of 2,680.

There are no new deaths, the death toll remains at 167.

There are no new cases on Vancouver Island, the total remains at 130.

There are 185 active cases in the province, 12 people are in hospital and four are in intensive care.

A total of 2,328 people have recovered from the novel Coronavirus.

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Fraser Health – 1,378

Vancouver Coastal Health – 911

Interior Health – 195

Island Health – 130

Northern Health – 66