Volunteer Cowichan and COVID Action Cowichan are launching Mask the Valley, a project to help cover peoples’ faces and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The idea is to give everyone in the Cowichan Valley access to a finished non-medical mask, mask materials, and facilitators to help large groups make their own masks.

They’re also providing information on how to safely wear masks.

And, it’s all at no charge.

Volunteers have been using donated material to meet the demand, and Fabricland gives them a bulk discount for the material they buy with cash donations.

Donations of 100 percent cotton, and cash donations to buy material, are needed to reach their goal.

The volunteers in the program have already made two-thousand scrub caps and over three-thousand masks and ear savers.

Another group, the Maskateers, has made over two-thousand masks for local First Nations communities.

Mask the Valley is looking for more volunteers, partnerships, and funding to support their goal.

People who are interested can contact them at covidactioncowichan@gmail.com or on Facebook at Mask the Valley.

Anyone wishing to donate can contact Volunteer Cowichan at www.volunteercowichan.bc.ca.

People can also use CanadaHelps.org to make a donation, identifying Mask the Valley to target the contribution to the project.