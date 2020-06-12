A Black Lives Matter solidarity rally is planned for this afternoon in Duncan at 5 pm in Charles Hoey Park.

The organizer behind the event is Antonio Diaz, with support from the Cowichan Intercultural Society and Duncan Showroom.

The event is in response to the death of George Floyd, as he was being arrested by white police officers in Minneapolis.

As protests over the death of Floyd spread across the US, Canada, and around the world, Diaz created a Facebook group, that now has about 500 members, to promote an anti-racism rally in Duncan.

Organizers are planning for the event to be live-streamed for people who are unable to attend, or those who wish to participate remotely.