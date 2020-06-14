The Chemainus Road facelift continues and the Municipality of North Cowichan has announced the completion of Phase One of the this upgrade project.

Phase One included the installation of underground services and Phase Two is expected to begin in early to mid-July.

Phase Two is much more involved and includes a new roundabout at the intersection of River and Chemainus Road, a new sidewalk, paved bike lanes, newly paved roadway, landscaping and rain gardens, new signage, and fencing on the east side of Chemainus Road.

Contractors can bid on Phase Two of the project until June 23rd.

Chemainus Road is the major road in and out of the community and due to this, North Cowichan staff ensure that the road will never fully close.

There will be traffic disruptions, as traffic will be reduced to single lane alternating and detours will be a reality.