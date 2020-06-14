There was a Black Lives Matter rally at Charles Hoey Park Friday night, as people from many ethnicities stood in solidarity with the black community.

The death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer has sparked both peaceful and violent protests and demonstrations throughout North America.

The issue of systemic racism has only been compounded by the police shootings of Indigenous people in our country in the last month.

A number of speakers shared their stories of how systemic racism has affected them and they spoke about how now is the time for change.