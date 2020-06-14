One person is dead following a motorcycle crash on the Malahat over the weekend.

The incident occurred between Okotoks Drive and Aspen Road and the motorcycle, which was travelling northbound, hit the median.

Both the driver and passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and the BC Coroners Service confirmed that one person died.

The northbound lanes were closed between two and three pm and both lanes weren’t fully reopened until around 6:50 pm Saturday.

More information is expected tomorrow.