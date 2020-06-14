Duncan’s own Brandee Peart is third in the Maxim Cover Girl contest and said she’s living a dream.

Peart said she’s getting an overwhelming amount of support from friends and family and, while she suffered self-esteem issues as a child, she’s proud of all she has accomplished.

Peart, a mother of six, said it’s time to focus on herself.

“I have worked so hard for everybody else, this is my dream, it’s time for me to shine,” said Peart. “I’ve gained a tonne of weight having my children and worked hard to put myself back together, love myself, and have this body image.”

Peart has been modelling as a hobby, applied for the contest, she was selected, and the rest is history.

Parents all over the Cowichan Valley are probably wondering how a mother of six has time to compete and Peart offers a little insight.

“It actually gets easier after three because they start to help out and our family is definitely a team, so everybody pitches in and do their part,” said Peart.

Voting closes Thursday at 8 pm and Peart needs to be in the Top 10 to move on.