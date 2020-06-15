Entrance to the Municipality of North Cowichan office. (Photo by Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff).

While residents are allowed to go to the Municipality of North Cowichan office to make property tax, business licensing, and dog licensing payments, staff don’t encourage this practice.

In an effort to ensure everyone’s safety, plexiglass guards have been installed at the front counter, there is more hand sanitizing stations and the number of people allowed in the building at one time will be closely monitored.

The municipal property tax payment deadline has been extended to September 30 and residents can now show up to make payments.

However, they can also make payments via phone banking, online banking, mail post-dated cheques for September 30, or place payments into the drop box at the front entrance.

If you mail your payments, they need to be mailed on or before September 24.

If you are going to pay in person, keep in mind that debit is the preferred method of payment, and credit cards aren’t accepted.

Eligible residents need to claim their Home Owner Grant annually and can claim them by going online.

