For the first time since Friday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has provided a COVID19 update.

There have been 36 (2,745 total cases) new cases since Friday, but no new deaths.

There are four active outbreaks, all in long-term care, affecting 353 residents and 220 staff members.

In Vancouver Coastal Health there are 13 new cases since Friday and Vancouver Island has had no new cases in the last three days.

There are 2,395 people who have fully recovered from Coronavirus.

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Fraser Health – 1,420

Vancouver Coastal Health – 934

Interior Health – 195

Island Health – 130

Northern Health – 65