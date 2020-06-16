Good news this morning as the number of Canadians recovering from COVID-19 is over 60-percent of the country’s 99,000 cases.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer said this is a positive sign that the epidemic has slowed enough that new cases no longer outpace recoveries.

Dr. Theresa Tam says despite the encouraging numbers this week, it only takes one case to result in an outbreak and so Canadians must remain vigilant on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Tam reflected on the numbers that she has been reading to Canadians since March saying that Canadians cannot forget there is so much more behind each case.

Tam took a moment to acknowledge the lives lost and to offer her sympathies to those who continue to grieve their loss.