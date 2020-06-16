After the Coronavirus pandemic suspended it in late March, the Green Party Leadership race is back on.

Campaigning in the midst of a global pandemic will be much different for Furstenau, as she will be connecting with members online and her platform will be focused on building a resilient economy.

Implementing a four-day workweek and closing the gap between the minimum wage and a liveable wage are hugely important to Furstenau.

The new leader of the BC Green Party will be announced on September 14 and the next candidate application period runs from June 26 to July 27.

You need to be a BC Green Party member to vote in the leadership race.

Cowichan Valley MLA Sonia Furstenau is running against Kim Darwin, who finished third in the 2017 provincial election behind Powell River-Sunshine Coast MLA Nicholas Simons and Liberal Matthew Wilson.