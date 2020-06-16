The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP have laid charges of possession of a firearm and possession of drugs against a Nanaimo man.

The RCMP says that at 4:15 pm on the afternoon of May 29th, officers pulled over a vehicle on Mt Prevost Road after reports of suspicious activity in the area.

They found the driver was prohibited from operating a vehicle and a search turned up a variety of illegal drugs, a firearm, and brass knuckles.

The RCMP says Justin Donovan of Nanaimo faces a total of six charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drugs.

As the investigation continues, additional charges may be laid.

The RCMP is thanking witnesses in the area and North Cowichan Bylaw enforcement officers.

Cpl. Gregg Strom of the North Cowichan Duncan RCMP says it’s always better to prevent dangerous things from happening than to deal with the consequences afterward.

The RCMP is asking anyone with additional information to contact their non-emergency number at 250-748-5522, or provide a tip to Crimestoppers.