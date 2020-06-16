Eleven new COVID19-related cases were announced today, bringing the provincial total to 2,756.

There were no new deaths.

There are no new cases on Vancouver Island.

Dr. Bonnie Henry has announced an additional healthcare-related outbreak, meaning there are now five in the province.

Those outbreaks affect 579 people, including 357 residents.

There are 172 active cases, eleven people are in hospital and five are in intensive care.

The recovery rate is north of 87 percent (87.6), as 2,416 British Columbians have fully recovered from COVID19.

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Fraser Health – 1,425 (+5)

Vancouver Coastal Health – 940 (+6)

Interior Health – 195

Island Health – 130

Northern Health – 65