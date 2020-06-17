Victoria’s Laura Ramsden won’t have to worry about that student line of credit anymore, not since she won $100,000 on ‘Set for Life.’

She was visiting her boyfriend in Pemberton when she decided to pop into the Pemberton Junction Petro Canada to pick up some club soda and, of course, the lottery ticket.

It has to be the best decision she’s ever made, as the ‘Set for Life’ ticket won her the six-figure prize.

The student is going to pay off her debt and drink some wine.