Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced 19 new COVID19-confirmed cases today.

The total number of cases in our province now stands at 2,775 and no new deaths have been reported.

There are 185 active cases, eleven people are in hospital and five are in intensive care.

There are no new cases on Vancouver Island.

In total, 2,422 people have recovered from COVID19, which is a recovery rate of a little more than 87 percent (87.3).

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Fraser Health – 1,438

Vancouver Coastal Health – 946

Interior Health – 195

Island Health – 130

Northern Health – 65