Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reports eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases, for a total of 2,783 cases in British Columbia.

Dr. Henry says there are currently 190 active cases in the province.

There are no new COVID-19 related deaths to report and 2,425 people who tested positive have recovered.

No new cases are reported in the Vancouver Island Health region, where the total remains at 130 cases.

While there are no new outbreaks at health-care facilities, six long-term care or assisted-living facilities and one acute-care facility have active outbreaks.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and BC Health Minister Adrian Dix again remind people that COVID-19 can go undetected and spread quickly.

“What we can do to reduce the risk for everyone is to maintain our vigilance to even mild illness and always, without question, stay home from work or school and stay away from others if you are feeling ill.

On key concern is the risk the virus presents to older people and seniors:

“Our seniors and Elders are most vulnerable to serious illness from COVID-19, which is why a number of precautions are in place for long-term care facilities. However, we understand that these restrictions, in particular the limit on visitors, comes at a high cost for residents and their loved ones.”

They say it’s a challenging situation because each person entering a long-term care facility increases the likelihood of the virus being introduced to vulnerable seniors.

The province’s economic recovery model continues to be one of slow and cautious expansion with the hope that officials will be able to further ease restrictions.

Dr. Henry and Health Minister Dix say, “Whether at work, out shopping or visiting a friend, using all of the layers of protection is the best approach.”