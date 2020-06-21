You can hear Dr. Bonnie Henry telling British Columbians to be safe, physically distance, wash hands frequently, and avoid large crowds at all of the COVID19 briefings.

Crowds of more than 50 people are banned in BC, but that didn’t stop approximately two hundred people from partying, playing loud music, and drinking alcohol between Crofton and Maple Bay recently.

Police issued warning tickets to the party-goers and they were generally cooperative in ending the event after RCMP arrived.

Large gatherings of any kind put the public at unnecessary risk of contracting the Coronavirus.

Case in point, a family gathering of 30 people in the Fraser Health Authority led to 15 people testing positive for the virus.

Just because BC has one death in the last 14 days, doesn’t mean the virus isn’t still a threat.