Ferry service between Mill Bay and Brentwood Bay resumes Wednesday (June 24).

The Mill Bay to Saanich Peninsula service was temporarily suspended in April as restrictions on economic activity caused passenger loads at BC Ferries to plummet.

Deborah Marshall with BC Ferries said unlike the longer routes, this route will see the pre-pandemic service levels return.

“This route is a shorter day than a lot of our other routes, we will be resuming our regular schedule. The first sailing will go out at 7:30 in the morning (from Brentwood Bay) and the last goes out at 6:30 pm (from Mill Bay),” said Marshall.

BC Ferries asks customers to stay in their vehicles for the entire trip to ensure physical distancing.

The ship’s crew collects fares on this route and BC Ferries recommends customers pay with a card and ‘Tap’ where possible, or use prepaid tickets.

“It is a shorter run than the 30-minute trip stipulated by Transport Canada, but there is the interaction between the customer and the ticket agent, whether than tapping or their handing over a ticket for payment, so we suggest that people do bring their facemasks and coverings and have them available to use if they do get into a situation where they’re not able to physical distance,” said Marshall.

BC Ferries also encourages customers to travel safely:

“The company encourages customers to travel safely onboard and through the communities. This includes Transport Canada’s requirement for possessing a face covering and wearing it while at the terminal or in passenger areas of the vessel.”

As of June 24, the daily schedule on the Brentwood Bay to Mill Bay route will be: