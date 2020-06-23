A driver heading southbound on the Trans-Canada near the Six Mile Road off-ramp has been issued two violation tickets for driving without due care and failure to produce a drivers licence.

West Shore RCMP received a complaint from the driver of a Chevy Metro hatchback, as the driver reported that someone in a Saturn SL1 side-swiped him.

The impact of the collision resulted in the driver of the Metro being sent into the centre median and the driver of the hatchback was sent to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol and drug impairment were ruled out, but the driver of the Saturn admitted to falling asleep at the wheel.

Both vehicles sustained major body damage.