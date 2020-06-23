A 22-year-old man from Duncan faces a number of dangerous driving and impaired driving charges following a collision on Highway 18.

On Monday, Lake Cowichan RCMP officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle, a small blue Toyota sedan with a right hand drive near Skutz Falls Road.

When police tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver fled eastbound toward Duncan.

A member of BC Traffic Services found the vehicle on Highway 18 near Hillcrest Road, upside down in the ditch, the driver was still inside.

The driver received medical attention and was taken into custody for impaired driving and was scheduled to appear in Duncan Court on a number of driving charges yesterday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment at 250-748-5522 or remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.