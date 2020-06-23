Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has announced 13 new COVID19 cases in BC and an additional death.

The death toll is now at 170 with the death of a man in a long-term care home.

There are no new cases on Vancouver Island.

There are 174 active cases and seven outbreaks.

Those outbreaks affect 372 residents and 227 staff members.

Sixteen people are in hospital and seven are in intensive care.

In total, 2,491 people have fully recovered from the novel Coronavirus.

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Fraser Health – 1,480

Vancouver Coastal Health – 960

Interior Health – 199

Island Health – 131

Northern Health – 65