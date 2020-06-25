The Cowichan Valley School Board has voted to adopt District 79’s new budget.

The 104.6-Million dollar budget includes funds to implement the District’s new Strategic Plan and contains money that is set aside for added costs due to the COVID-19 crisis.

School Board Chair Candace Spilsbury says this year’s budget required extra planning and consideration as the district works to ensure education continues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is true in both the funds we have set aside for increasing our educational capacity and the funds we have to help our District and community thrive during this uncertain time.”

The Cowichan Valley School District says the 2020 to 2021 budget will support additional resources for instruction as well as funds to enhance and develop curriculum opportunities that increase “Indigenous knowledge Ways of Knowing, enhance Learning, and develop a Future-Focused System.”