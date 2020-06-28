The Cowichan Valley School District is being recognized for its work to promote trade education.

The Industry Training Authority has chosen School District 79 for a Youth Work in Trades Performance Award.

ITA said the school district is receiving it for having the highest number of students in trades training in the region.

The Cowichan Valley School District is one of eight school districts to receive a Youth Work in Trades Performance Award.

Frances Kelsey Secondary School graduate Aaron Thorne says the welding program helped him to get a job in industry when his training was complete.

Larry Mattin of School District 79 said trades programs in high schools help many students avoid years of work a minimum wage job to save enough money to pay for a foundation program.