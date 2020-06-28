Sea lions are spectacular mammals, but unfortunately, a number of them have been washing up on Vancouver Island, mutilated.

Stellars sea lions are protected from harm under the Fisheries Act, but a number of these mammals have been washing ashore on Vancouver Island with their heads cut off.

A few such discoveries were made at Neck Point Park in Nanaimo and in Campbell River.

Marine mammal experts are confident these sea lions are being intentionally beheaded, which is a federal offense.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada is looking into the situation.