Deplorable Acts of Mutilation on Vancouver Island
Barking sea lion. Photo by Sea Lions! Facebook page.
Sea lions are spectacular mammals, but unfortunately, a number of them have been washing up on Vancouver Island, mutilated.
Stellars sea lions are protected from harm under the Fisheries Act, but a number of these mammals have been washing ashore on Vancouver Island with their heads cut off.
A few such discoveries were made at Neck Point Park in Nanaimo and in Campbell River.
Marine mammal experts are confident these sea lions are being intentionally beheaded, which is a federal offense.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada is looking into the situation.