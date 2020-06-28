Data from a BCAA survey indicates that the road trip is back this summer, despite the world being locked in a pandemic.

As the government is beginning to navigate Stage Three of the provincial restart, the survey found that two-thirds of British Columbians are planning to hit the open road.

Eighty-four percent said it’s simply to return a sense of normalcy to their lives.

Three-quarters of respondents indicated that they will be extra careful before they head out, as we are still in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Eighty-three percent say they will make sure their destination community is accepting visitors before heading out.

Sixty-three percent will get their vehicle serviced, and two-thirds of those who completed the survey indicate that they will take everything with them and limit stops.