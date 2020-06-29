Face protection required on BC Ferries vessels (as of June 15). Photo by Vera Davidova on Unsplash

Earlier in the Coronavirus pandemic, the debate over whether COVID19 vaccinations should be made mandatory (when available) surfaced and now another one is picking up steam.

The debate is over whether or not face masks should be made mandatory to help reduce the spread of the Coronavirus.

Coronavirus is responsible for the deaths of more than 502,000 people globally and more than 8,500 here in Canada and one of the ways it is transmitted is through droplets from coughing or sneezing.

It’s also transmitted by touching a surface with the virus on it and touching your face before washing your hands and by close personal contact for extended periods of time.

On one side of the debate, members of the Masks4Canada campaign, which includes doctors and scientists, recommend making masks mandatory.

However, the World Health Organization has said that if you don’t have symptoms, you should avoid wearing a mask.

Coronavirus Symptoms (Government of Canada):